SaddleBrooke Freethinkers is proud to have Professor David N. Gibbs, PhD of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Arizona speak on The Failure of US Policy in Afghanistan, Sunday, October 24, at 10 a.m. at the MountainView Ballroom with coffee social at 9:30 a.m. We request everyone attending to wear a mask.
David N. Gibbs, Professor of History, will speak on the recent US withdrawal from Afghanistan. He will situate this withdrawal in a larger historical perspective of great power interventions in the region, beginning during the 1970s. Overall, Professor Gibbs will argue that the tragedy of the recent Taliban takeover results from decades of past US policy failures. His talk will be based on analysis of declassified documents pertaining to Afghanistan, emanating from both US and Soviet archives.
Professor Gibbs received his BA at George Washington Univ., his MA at Georgetown Univ. and his PhD in Political Science at Mass. Institute of Technology. In addition to numerous academic articles and chapters, Dr. Gibbs has written two books—First Do No Harm: Humanitarian Intervention and the Destruction of Yugoslavia. Vanderbilt University Press, 2009. and The Political Economy of Third World Intervention: Mines, Money, and US Policy in the Congo Crisis. University of Chicago Press, 1991. In 2019, David Gibbs debated Michael Chertoff, former Secretary of Homeland Security, at Oxford Union about humanitarian intervention.
SaddleBrooke Freethinkers provides a forum for the responsible search for truth and meaning in understanding and solving human problems by apply science and reason. We believe that tolerance, compassion, equity and civility should characterize interactions among people and organizations. We strive to achieve these goals through meetings, lectures and discussions.
SaddleBrooke Freethinkers meetings are held at the MountainView Ballroom on Sunday mornings with coffee social starting at 9:30 a.m. The program begins at 10 a.m. For dates and subjects go to our website: SBFreethinkers.wordpress.com.
You can become a member of the SaddleBrooke Freethinkers for $15 per calendar year. This fee includes all lectures and other Freethinkers events like the book club and social events. Lecture program runs Jan-Apr and Oct-Dec. Lectures are open to all SaddleBrooke residents and their guests as space is available. Non-members are encouraged to make a $4 donation to defray costs. Attendees are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations for the Tri-Community Food Bank.
For questions or to be added to the email list, please email your contact information to saddlebrookefreethinkers@gmail.com.