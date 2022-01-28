What is cozier or more special than getting a handmade quilt for Christmas? Many lucky customers of the Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB) were recipients of beautifully crafted quilts this past holiday season.
Thank you to the SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters, who donated many wonderful handmade quilts to the Food Bank, to be distributed to our customers in need. In addition, they held an auction and made a very generous monetary donation to the TCFB from the proceeds.
From Sun City, Penny Burroughs and her talented quilting group, also deserve a special thank you for donating many finely made quilts. They are much appreciated.
Our Food Bank customers will be warmer this winter, and their homes will be a little brighter, due to your skills and generosity.
The Tri-Community Food Bank is an IRS 501c3 non-profit corporation and an Arizona Qualifying Charitable Organization. Our mailing address is PO Box 38, Mammoth, 85618. The Food Bank is an all-volunteer organization