June is Gay Pride Month and we are celebrating with a 60’s bash and potluck. Come Celebrate Gay Pride!
Gays, Lesbians and Allies at SaddleBrooke (GLAAS) is a SaddleBrooke social club open to all SaddleBrooke residents that welcomes all gender orientations and identities, races, political and religious beliefs. GLAAS members do not tolerate hate.
We host monthly meetings to celebrate members and guests camaraderie, including games to bring fun to the membership, interesting speakers to stimulate thoughtful conversation and continual learning, charitable giving events.
In March, GLAAS hosted a potluck and panel on religion and spirituality. There were 55 members and guests in attendance. There was a wonderful exchange between the panelists and members.
Our Fabulous Speakers
in MarchRachel Srubas, Pastor, Mountain Shadows Presbyterian Church, 3201 E. Mountainaire Drive (off of Oracle road)
Siri-Dya (SD) Khalsa, Sikh practitioner, Tai Chi Master, and Personal Trainer
Kathy Khalsa, Scholar of the Jewish Faith
This past April, GLAAS started a SUNSHINE COMMITTEE, in order to express sympathy or concern to fellow GLAAS members in event of illness or bereavement. The committee will be led by Madeline Bosma, with members Fran Dorr, Mike and Diane Buckley and Rick Carlson.
Save the Date!
Upcoming EventsFriday, June 30: Gay Pride Party: Games/Dancing/60s theme
No meeting in July
Friday, August 25: TBD
Friday, September 29: TBD
Friday, October 27: Halloween Party—Start working on your costume now!
Prizes for Best Costume, Best Jack O Lantern
Friday, November 17: GLAAS Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary!
GLAAS Board Elections
Update from Thornhill Lopez Center for LGBTQ Youth in Need
Friday, December 8: Holiday Party
For more information, visit website online at GLAASCLUB.com or email us at GLAASCLUB@gmail.com.