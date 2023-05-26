June is Gay Pride Month and we are celebrating with a 60’s bash and potluck. Come Celebrate Gay Pride!

Gays, Lesbians and Allies at SaddleBrooke (GLAAS) is a SaddleBrooke social club open to all SaddleBrooke residents that welcomes all gender orientations and identities, races, political and religious beliefs. GLAAS members do not tolerate hate.

We host monthly meetings to celebrate members and guests camaraderie, including games to bring fun to the membership, interesting speakers to stimulate thoughtful conversation and continual learning, charitable giving events.

In March, GLAAS hosted a potluck and panel on religion and spirituality. There were 55 members and guests in attendance. There was a wonderful exchange between the panelists and members.

Our Fabulous Speakers

in MarchRachel Srubas, Pastor, Mountain Shadows Presbyterian Church, 3201 E. Mountainaire Drive (off of Oracle road)

Siri-Dya (SD) Khalsa, Sikh practitioner, Tai Chi Master, and Personal Trainer

Kathy Khalsa, Scholar of the Jewish Faith

This past April, GLAAS started a SUNSHINE COMMITTEE, in order to express sympathy or concern to fellow GLAAS members in event of illness or bereavement. The committee will be led by Madeline Bosma, with members Fran Dorr, Mike and Diane Buckley and Rick Carlson.

Save the Date!

Upcoming EventsFriday, June 30: Gay Pride Party: Games/Dancing/60s theme

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

No meeting in July

Friday, August 25: TBD

Friday, September 29: TBD

Friday, October 27: Halloween Party—Start working on your costume now!

Prizes for Best Costume, Best Jack O Lantern

Friday, November 17: GLAAS Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary!

GLAAS Board Elections

Update from Thornhill Lopez Center for LGBTQ Youth in Need

Friday, December 8: Holiday Party

For more information, visit website online at GLAASCLUB.com or email us at GLAASCLUB@gmail.com.