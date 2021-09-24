Cannabis sativis is one of the oldest fiber crops on the planet, possibly dating to 50,000 years ago. And, yes, this is the genus of marijuana plants; but agricultural hemp is a different cultivar. In order to be grown for industrial use in the United States, hemp cannot contain more than 0.3 percent THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana. It does, however, provide the CBD that is now being sold across the country.
Here’s the quick history. Prior to 1937 all forms and products of cannabis sativa were legal in the United States. With the passage of the Marijuana Tax Act, marijuana was moved to a class I drug and declared illegal. That bill was not designed to apply to hemp. But, some eager folks in the drug enforcement community managed to ban hemp also. Just three years ago Congress removed hemp from the drug list. There are still many hurdles to jump in order to grow hemp, but it is fast becoming well known as an important sustainable resource.
Hemp farms use 25 to 50 percent less land to grow on and take only 100 days to harvest. Cut it down and it grows right back, just like grass!!! It helps prevent erosion, doesn’t use pesticides and removes many toxins from the soil. Furthermore, it absorbs large amounts of carbon dioxide from the air, significantly more than most other plants. Finally, it does not need toxic chemicals to bleach it to white. The main downside to hemp’s uses is that manufacturing has not been able to develop and produce the needed equipment yet in these last three years.
Historically, hemp is famous for its strength. Ropes and sail canvas were in high demand when the Masters of the Sea ruled the oceans. Hemp oil from the seeds was used for cooking and textiles were woven from the bast fibers. Paper made from hemp is far, far cleaner and greener than from wood. And, recently, some new composite materials have been produced: hemp concrete, hemp insulation, hemp plastics and other construction materials are starting to come into the market place.
In the world of textiles, hemp has a structure and texture similar to linen; thus, it is found woven in many of the same products. It is commonly found alone or blended with other fibers for household goods, like rugs and furnishings. With the proper processing it can also be softened for apparel. An area showing great promise is the production of rayon from hemp. You might already be wearing some.
The knitting community is starting to join in the movement to include hemp in yarn choices. A Ravelry pattern search for hemp netted over 1,000 hits! Hats and scarves, rugs and placemats, baskets and market bags, as well as clothing. Like linen, 100 percednt hemp yarn can be little stiff, but pre-soaking the skeins in hot water will soften the fibers. Hemp is cool in summer and takes to lacy stitch patterns beautifully, making it a great choice in hot weather. Don’t ignore it for more tightly knitted apparel though. Hemp blends are easy to knit with and surprisingly soft. It can be found mixed with cotton, silk and wool (even cashmere). Finally, it takes dyes beautifully so it is available in lots of colors.
You probably didn’t know that:
- The word “canvas” is derived from cannabis.
- Eight U.S. presidents grew hemp on their farms, including Washington, Jefferson, Madison and Monroe.
- Benjamin Franklin used hemp to make paper.
- Today’s Mercedes C class vehicles use up to 20 kilograms of hemp per automobile.
- The first American flag, sewn by Betsy Ross, was made from hemp.
- Hemp-covered wagons took the early immigrants westward.
So, let’s give hemp a try for newly modern knitted goods. And come join KnitWits on Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the HOA-01 Arts and Crafts room #4.
We talk, we laugh, we create.