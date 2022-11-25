The SaddleBrooke Hiking Club’s fall picnic is an optimal opportunity to connect with our hiking friends who have been gone during the summer months. Eleven of us also enjoyed the camaraderie of hiking the Ridgeline to Fifty-Year Trail loop before the picnic. The temperatures were cool, the views of the Tortolitas and Santa Catalinas were stunning, several fall wildflowers were smiling for us, and the surprised blacktail rattlesnake we saw just slithered peacefully away from us. It was a fun hike for Elissa Cochran, Jan Springer, Kathy Jensen, Bill and Georgette Brown, Kathryn Madore, Yvette and Bruce Sabulsky, Linda Rodrick, Ray Peale and hiking guide, Elisabeth Wheeler.

