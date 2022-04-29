Seventeen hikers joined Terry McCarthy, Elisabeth Wheeler and Kaori Hashimoto to explore the Canyon Loop and the Sutherland Loop inside Catalina State Park. They ventured out before the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club Picnic on Friday, March 18. The hunt was on to find as many wildflowers as possible along the grassy-lined trails. Elisabeth and Kaori’s group identified about 30 wildflowers. Terry’s group enjoyed panoramic views of the wildflowers and seeing the grinding holes near Dripping Springs.

