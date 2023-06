On Thursday, May 11, five hikers undertook the climb from the top of the Madera Canyon Road to Josephine Saddle, a climb of over 1,600-feet at a relatively high altitude of 5,450-feet. Seth Basker led the group up Old Baldy Trail to the saddle, where they rested before descending the Super Trail.

This trail in the Santa Rita mountains down by Green Valley, always pleases SaddleBrooke hikers.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

For information about SaddleBrooke Hiking Club, check out saddlebrookehikingclub.com.