Springtime brings hope of sighting wildflowers. On a trip to the Sutherland Petroglyphs with Dave Corrigan, seven hikers were delightfully surprised by the variety of wildflowers along the trail. A prize sighting was the first mariposa lily of the season seen by these hikers. Dave led the hikers skillfully to the best displays of petroglyphs in the Sutherland Rock Art District. Combining wildflowers and petroglyphs into one hike was a grand experience!

