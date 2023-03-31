Featured on Wednesday, April 19, the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club (SBHC) program will give a “Recap of This Past Year’s SBHC Out-of-State Hiking Trips”. The Club Trip Committee and other participants will make short presentations of the high points of each of this past year’s trips to Silver City, New Mexico, Bryce Canyon, Utah and Borrego Springs, California.

This is a great opportunity for participants to relive the great experiences on these trips, and for others to sample the opportunities the Hiking Club offers beyond our local hikes.

SBHC programs are held six months of the year on the third Wednesday of the month, at the SaddleBrooke One Activity Center at 4 p.m. We’ll see you there.