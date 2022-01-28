In January, 20 SaddleBrooke Hiking Club guides participated in an all-day training program covering recognition and management of common injuries and medical conditions that our hikers face in the Tucson environment.
The course consisted of a morning session, a Power Point presentation, followed by a guest speaker of a local search and rescue organization. These people informed us of their procedures in the event we should need their help. The lectures were followed by breakout sessions to review actual emergencies that have occurred with Hiking Club members over the past few years, though strict confidentiality is observed, and names are never disclosed. Guides review leadership and decision-making and benefit from group discussion of the actual management of those emergencies.
On a second day guides participate in an “accident and incident” hike. Each guide takes a turn being the “lead guide” while others simulate injuries and medical conditions. These “events” occur on a real trail setting using the first aid supplies which guides carry in their packs.
The Hiking Club guides participate in these periodic courses voluntarily out of concern for the safety of their hikers and themselves and to provide an excellent hiking experience. They receive no official certification and are not trained medical responders, yet they gain skills in providing assistance within the limits of their training in the event of an accident or injury.
Ultimately, every SBHC hiker assumes full responsibility for risk of injury or accidents on a hike as is stated in the release form we all sign. It is important that hikers let their guide know if they have any medical issues such as heart conditions or allergies, if they are carrying any medications essential to treating those conditions and to update as needed the personal information form that we all carry in our name tags.
It is the responsibility of each club hiker to choose hikes within their ability level so that it can be a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone involved. Guides are always willing to assist hikers in choosing an appropriate hike.