The SaddleBrooke Hiking Club trip committee is planning a Spring multi-day hiking trip to Silver City, New Mexico in May 2022. Planned hiking dates are Wednesday, May 11 through Friday, May 13. These dates were chosen to avoid potential snow in the area. Most will want to arrive on or before Tuesday, May 10 and depart Saturday, May 14. Hikes are currently being researched. Actual hike signups will occur about two months before the event.
Silver City sits at about 6,000-feet elevation. It is an easy 230-mile, four-hour drive from SaddleBrooke. The city borders the Gila National Forest. In this area you will find Gila Cliff Dwellings, Petroglyphs, the Continental Divide trail, a Catwalk over Whitewater Canyon, a trail system within the city, a national monument, ghost towns, Aravaipa-like river walking, slot canyons, hot springs, and many other interesting hiking opportunities. There will be hikes available for all levels, A, B, C, and D. For those that do not want to hike, the trip planning committee intends to offer other non-hiking opportunities, such as an art walk and a historical town tour.
To participate in the trip, you must be a member of SaddleBrooke Hiking Club and register as participation may need to be capped. More information about the spring trip or about Hiking Club membership is available on the club’s website at saddlebrookehikingclub.com.