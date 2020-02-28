The SaddleBrooke Hiking Club welcomes Dr. James (Jim) Smith, a seven-year club member, as the featured speaker at its monthly meeting and program on Wednesday, March 18. Dr. Smith will feature his presentation on, “A Hiker's Guide to Birding: SaddleBrooke, SE Arizona, and Beyond.”
Alongside wildflower viewing, birding is an easy way for hikers to immerse themselves in nature while on the trail. No one knows this better than Jim, a birder for more than 20 years, and a lifelong outdoor enthusiast. His interests include fly fishing, rafting and kayaking— all of which are also good activities for seeing birds.
Jim started birding in Oklahoma and Texas, where he was born, but he has been known to use binoculars frequently on Washington’s Lopez Island, his summertime home, and here in Arizona. He has guided birding trips in southern Arizona and in Texas.
A long-time Texas resident and now-retired physician, Jim obtained his undergrad and medical degrees at Baylor University and Baylor College of Medicine. He has no ornithology degree, but—rest assured—Jim knows his birds and knows how to have fun watching them. He eagerly shares this avian passion. He is also a keen photographer, enjoying sports and nature imaging, thus, we can look forward to some nice bird images in this presentation.
Hiking Club presentations are held most months on the third Wednesday of the month in the SaddleBrooke One Activity Center at 4 p.m. Club members and other SaddleBrooke residents are welcome to attend.