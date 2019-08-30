The Saddlebrooke Hiking Club is continuing its twice a year trip schedule with upcoming excursions to Durango, Colorado, and to Death Valley National Park. As is normal, there will be hikes planned for all levels on every day of hiking.
The Durango trip, in the works for almost a year, will include three days of hiking in late September. As of Aug. 1., over 80 people have signed up, and many of those plan to arrive a day early to acclimate themselves to the high elevation. On this extra day, some will take the Durango Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, while others will visit nearby National Parks and Monuments.
Hiking days will be scheduled from Sept. 25-27. On the last day, the ‘A level’ hikers will enjoy the ‘#7 best hike in the United States,’ according to Hiking Project, an R.E.I company.
The club’s usual Spring trip for 2020 was moved to January next year. The destination will be Death Valley National Park, a place the club has never visited. By moving to Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, participants will experience cooler weather and receive better lodging rates. This unique place is a wonderful destination for desert hiking. With trails appropriately named Mosaic Canyon, Golden Canyon, Mesquite Sand Dunes, Natural Bridge, and Badwater Salt Flats, there is no shortage of places to explore. As of this time over 70 people have registered for this trip.
Details of both trips can be found at the club's web site: saddlebrookehikingclub.com.