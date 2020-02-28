Saddlebrooke is very fortunate to have the Hiking Club’s very own Karen Gray as our presenter for her program titled, “Hiking Arizona through the Eons,” which will be featured on Wednesday, April 15. Karen hardly needs any introduction to Club members. She has lived in SaddleBrooke since October of 1997. She is now especially active in the Club— not only as a member— but also as a hiking guide. Frequently, Karen can be found out leading a club hike, participating in one or more a week.
Karen worked as geologist for the U.S. Geological Survey. She received her bachelor’s degree in Geology from George Mason University in 1984, while working full-time at the U.S.G.S. She finished her master’s degree in Geochemistry and Petrology from George Washington University, going to school full-time, while doing a teaching assistantship and working 20 hours a week at the U.S.G.S.
“I first met Karen a few years ago when taking her class on the geology of Arizona,” Program chairman, Michael Caryl, said. “She is a fine teacher and especially adept at simplifying her presentation of geology for people like me with little background or aptitude for hard science.”
Caryl added, “In one of Karen’s classes, we all drove up to Mount Lemmon, making various stops for Karen to point out the geological significance of that particular geological feature.”
Karen’s presentation will cover five or six major geological events that took place in Arizona and will talk about how these events have formed the topography we see today. She will also identify some great hikes here in Arizona where all can experience the impact of those geological processes over the eons.
This is a presentation that should not be missed.