The Arthur Pack Regional Park provides interesting views of numerous old saguaros, young saguaro families and other cacti. During this 4.8-mile hike, participants marveled at the sight of saguaros that were traumatized, lopped off, and gnarled into weird shapes, putting out new limbs in unlikely places. They enjoyed imagining the history of these ancient ones.
Desert mistletoe in some mesquites was filled with berries. They were treated to a phainopepla bird gorging himself on the berries. Around every bend were views of the Tortolitas, Sombrero and Panther peaks, the Tucson Mountains and the snow-covered Santa Catalinas. Because the terrain is relatively flat, all agreed that Arthur Pack is a park for newcomers to get acquainted with the Sonoran Desert.