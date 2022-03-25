Most SaddleBrooke residents spend little time in downtown Tucson. Yet, our city has a rich and colorful history. Many find it of interest to know that Tucson has existed under four flags: Spanish, Mexican, Confederate and United States. Each of those influences left cultural and historic landmarks.
The SaddleBrooke Hiking Club, led by guides Walt Shields and Tom Stafford, has been conducting a series of downtown walking tours. The tour begins at the Mercado, where participants take the streetcar into the downtown area. They walk to the newly renovated Southern Arizona Heritage and Visitors Center, which has a number of displays depicting the history, culture and current attractions of the region. From there, the route proceeds to the old courthouse to view the courtroom where John Dillinger was arraigned in 1934.
The walking portion of the “Turquoise Trail” tour is about 2.8-miles and passes buildings and monuments that signify important events in Tucson’s history. Of particular interest is the Barrio District with its colorful Sonoran row houses. Many of these structures are undergoing renovation with vibrant newly painted colors. Further on, the iconic Hotel Congress looks much the same as it did when the Dillinger gang was arrested there following a fire.
The tour concludes at the restored train depot where there are life-sized statues of Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday. Here, these iconic characters were involved in a shootout in which John Stillwell was killed and left on the railroad tracks.
After a short walk back to the streetcar, groups return to the Mercado for the best street tacos north of the border.