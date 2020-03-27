Although many of us celebrated Valentine’s Day on February 14 by receiving cards, small gifts, dinners out, or flowers the Catalina Timewalkers” of Questers learned about the history of this special day a week later. While Valentine’s day history goes back many centuries. It was established as a fixed celebration on February 14 by Pope Gelasius in the fifth century and was celebrated either as a romantic or religious day.
The Catholic Church has had three priests that were elevated to saints as all three were imprisoned and died as martyrs. There are many stories and legends about them. According to one legend, one priest named Valentine was imprisoned and while there, he healed the jailer’s daughter, and as he went to his death, he left the girl a note saying, “from your Valentine.” The history has many stories about how and why St. Valentine’s Day is celebrated but it has always been affiliated with love.
Another Roman priest named Valentine performed secret marriages, since soldiers were not allowed to marry. So that he could be recognized he always wore a ring with a Cupid on it, which has become a symbol of love.
It is told that he handed out paper hearts to remind Christians of their love for God.
Over the years and centuries, Valentine’s Day has been a religious, or an ancient ritual day and in modern time it is a commercial holiday. Many countries around the world celebrate the day but it’s not a holy day. The oldest message written in English was in 1474. Hallmark published the first card in 1890 and began mass production in 1916. It is the second largest card sale day with Christmas being the first.
The Timewalkers meeting closed with members sharing some special gift or vintage card. Refreshments were provided by hostesses Gerry Burnside and Sandra Valenzuela. Also, each member received a special Valentine’s “goodie” bag as shown in the photo made by Gerry and Sandy.
The Catalina Timewalkers welcome prospects and new members to any meeting. The purpose of Questers is to stimulate the appreciation of antiques and history through study and encourage the restoration and preservation of historic landmarks. The Timewalkers meet on the third Friday of the month from October through May. If you would like to attend a meeting or are interested in attaining more information, call Sandi Newberry at (520) 818-0199.