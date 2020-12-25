We fiber people have lots of choices to make with every project. Sure, there are yarn and needle suggestions given with the patterns, but even then, what should we buy and use, exactly? And will a substitution work? In this article we will focus on needles and hooks.
There are about 19 different sizes of needles, made out of five different materials, which come in four different styles. Theoretically, that’s 380 needle combinations. As for crochet hooks, it’s just a little easier with less than 200 different hooks. Wow!
Let’s start with sizes. Needles and hooks determine the size of the yarn loops that are interconnected to make our projects. Larger tool sizes, larger loops. Larger yarn fills the loops, thinner yarn makes a more flexible, airier piece. Needles run from American sizes 000 thru 50, with lots of skips in between the large ones. Crochet hooks are marked in increasing letters, numbers and/nor mm, as in H/8/5mm. As usual, American sizing is pretty meaningless, while the rest of the world uses the diameter of the tool in mm as the size number.
Knitting needles and crochet hooks come in plastic, bamboo, metal, wood and carbon fiber. Plastic needles are very light and easy on the hands, important when using larger sizes. They are more slippery than bamboo and less slippery than metal, inexpensive and often used with beginning knitters, especially children. In fact, Lion Brand makes special needles just to fit children’s hands.
Bamboo tools are easy to work with and gentle on the hands and joints. Their surface is grippy, which keeps stitches from sliding off the needle. They are also perfect for those who like to work at a slower, even speed. Easy to find in stores, inexpensive and environmentally friendly, these might be a great choice.
Some of the earliest needles found were made from very thin steel. Still a good choice for small tools, metal is rugged, smooth and lasts forever. Metal hooks slide in and out of your project easily. Metal needles are very fast, a little heavier than bamboo, but run the risk of dropped stitches—especially with linen and silk yarns which are slippery themselves. Metal is also a cool material, so if you have arthritis, your hands might stiffen in cold weather. But, that’s what fingerless gloves are for!
Like bamboo, wood tools are easy on the hands and joints. And what gorgeous arrays of needles and hooks there are to choose from; those colorful, laminated sets just keep calling to us. Larger needles, however, can be heavy and might be tiring on your hands. Wood can also be expensive, but don’t skimp here. Rough wood is not a good buy.
A fairly new material is carbon (graphite) fiber. Less slick than metal and less sticky than bamboo, they are also very lightweight and incredibly durable. Prices are now competitive, running only slightly more than metal tools. Other innovations include lighted needles and hooks for working in dim light and ergonomic hooks with soft rubber handles, a real hand and thumb saver. They come in brilliant colors also. Who can resist?
Finally, there are different types of needles. Straight needles will knit up flat pieces. They have a point on one end and a cap on the other. Longer needles will hold more stitches for larger projects, but that makes them heavier while knitting. Double pointed needles have points at both ends. They are used for knitting in the round for smallish items like hats, socks and mittens. The third needle type is circular, also made for knitting in the round. These consist of short needle “tips” connected by a thin piece of plastic wire. The lengths can vary from 16-inches to 45-inches and are used for projects like sweaters and coats and for large, flat projects which won’t fit on straight needles. Circular needles are available in individual lengths and sizes or as sets of interchangeable tips and wires. In terms of cost and storage, sets are definitely the way to go. A common set has 12 tips and four wires; that’s 48 circular needles!
So, there you have it. Lots of choices and everyone eventually has their favorites.