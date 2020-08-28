2020 may not seem like the ideal year to start a fly-fishing club, or the Sonoran Desert the ideal location. The SaddleBrooke Fly Fishers Club however, is alive and well, and committed to providing our members camaraderie centered around a sport we love. For some, the ability to enjoy that sport right here in SaddleBrooke, at the HOA-1 golf course ponds, has been a real welcome respite from the lockdown we’ve been living as a result of COVID-19. Yes, there are fish in our ponds, (open only to SB residents and only for catch and release), and include bass, Bluegill, catfish, and carp.
We are also though, looking forward to the time when we can begin to safely take trips together to explore other waters. According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) website, fishing for Largemouth Bass and Bluegill at Pena Blanca and Arivaca lakes has been good this summer. These lakes, along with Patagonia and Parker Canyon lakes, are all about two hours south of SaddleBrooke, and offer a variety of recreational opportunities. Prior to the Bighorn Fire, Rose Canyon Lake, on Mount Lemmon was also available for trout fishing but is now closed due to safety concerns.
Less than a couple of hours north, is the Lower Salt River which enjoys the distinction of being the nation’s only desert river adjacent to a major metropolitan area that provides seasonal trout fishing opportunities. The water that flows in this part of the river is released from the bottom of Saguaro Lake, keeping it below 60 degrees and able to support rainbow trout into late spring/early summer, even when air temperatures hit triple digits. The river also contains Large and Smallmouth bass, crappie, tilapia, common carp, catfish and sunfish. An added benefit of visiting this fishery is the wild horses you are likely to see roaming about.
The prime coldwater fisheries in Arizona though, are in the White Mountains, on the Mogollon Rim, in the National forests near Flagstaff, and at Lees Ferry on the Colorado River. For those who use Facebook, there are several pages dedicated to Arizona fly fishing to include: Arizona Fly Fishing, White Mountain Fly Fishing, and Fly Fish Arizona and Beyond. Interested anglers can also go to AZGFD.com and click on “Trout Challenge” to learn about the five species of wild trout (Apache, Brown, Brook Rainbow and Gila), and the other three (Grayling, Cutthroat, and Tiger) which are hatchery-raised. Although native to Arizona, the Gila trout is currently not part of the Wild Trout Challenge program due to its endangered status. All together, the AZGFD manages 100 waters for trout, in nearly every region of the state.
We have already begun planning at least one trip this fall to Silver Creek up in the White Mountains, and hope, in the new year, to begin to venture out-of-state to locations such as the San Juan River near Farmington, New Mexico. We are also now looking for the right time to hold a swap meet or used gear sale so fly fishers can get rid of stuff they do not need anymore or possibly get a good deal on some used equipment.
If you are interested in joining us, please email us at SaddleBrookeFlyFishers@gmail.com. No experience is required, and experienced anglers are more than welcome. We have members with all levels of skill and fishing experience and look forward to sharing knowledge and good fish stories and creating new adventure memories together.