What is BLING, you might ask. Well -- if you had seen the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club women at their most recent line dance party, Brownies & Bling Bonanza, you would know the answer. It is flashy; it is jewelry; it is fancy clothing. You could say "bling" translates into dancing and having fun. All these are favorited by the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club members.
For 2-1/2 hours they danced their favorite dances with time out for delicious brownies (chocolate, what else?) and soft drinks. A contest was held for Queen of Bling, with each dancer voting for her favorite outfit. It was a difficult choice with so many great displays of "bling" but the title and crown went to Barb Sullivan.
The SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club offers a fun way to exercise and also offers a chance to meet and develop new friends. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced line dancer the SBLDC has a level of dance for you. There are several line dance opportunities each week. But the Club has fun off the floor as well with frequent social get-togethers. And you cannot beat the low, low membership fee of $10 per year. For more information about the Club check out our website at www.sbldc.weebly.com, or contact Anne Romeo at anne.mcgeorge@yahoo.com.