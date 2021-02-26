Have you ever watched people dance and felt a little intimidated or overwhelmed? Dancing can look difficult, and some dances really are complicated… But at its most basic level, a dance starts with simple movements in time to the music. So, if you have ever tapped your foot or clapped your hands to music that you have heard, you're ready to dance!
Dance is basically just steps and body movements. Depending on the dance, the movements have different patterns and speeds, but each type of dance has a basic step that you can repeat throughout the dance. We all learn any dance one move at a time. Once the dancer in you is comfortable with the basic steps, you can learn to go forward, backwards, or to the side, and add turns and other moves.
One basic move can occur in many different dances, so if you learn one dance, you probably have the basic pieces of several others. For instance, consider the under-arm turn. The leader holds the partners right hand in his left and lifts his left arm. The partner goes under his arm and turns around. This move is featured in Waltz, Swing, Cha-Cha, Rumba and many other dances. So, learn it once and you know a move in many styles!
Finding the beat of the music can also seem confusing. Think of the consistently ticking clock. The sound of the television in the room can distract you from the steady beat of the clock. Finding the beat of music is like that. The lyrics and melody are like the TV in the room. Before you can hear the clock ticking, you have to turn off the TV. Likewise, when you prepare to dance, pay less attention to the lyrics and melody, and find the beat at the base of the song.
SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) is back on the dance floor! We have been enjoying the music, the dancing, and of course the wonderful social time. Certain Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5p.m., we dance in the HOA-1 Vermillion Room. (Preregistration, masks and social distancing are required). Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. we dance at the HOA-1 Tennis Pavilion, with social distancing and masks. No reservation required.
Not a member yet? No problem. You can come and give it a try without membership. Just let Wanda know by email at secretary@sbballroomdance.com. SBDC’s classes might be available soon...so stay connected to the website to see when and where! Better yet…Become a member and get emailed updates!
Please check our website! Visit www.sbballroomdance.com to learn how to join SBDC and find registration information, dance times, and places. Our dances are fun, great exercise, and a wonderful way to get together with friends. Social distancing has given us an even greater appreciate of our friends and our time together. Join friends at SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club, where the learning continues and the fun never ends.