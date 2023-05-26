The SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club members just love to dance, dance, dance. And how might we reward ourselves after an energetic morning of dancing? By indulging ourselves with a creamy, dreamy treat—ice cream! A bunch of lovely line dance ladies did just that when they arrived at the home of Member-at-Large, Judy Saks (that’s me!) on Wednesday, April 26, at 1:30 p.m. for an ice cream social.

There were five flavors of ice cream to choose from—chocolate, vanilla, chocolate-peanut butter, butter pecan and even a “carb-smart” mixture of chocolate, vanilla and strawberry. You could have your ice cream “straight up” (just plain) or you might add some toppings like fudge sauce and nuts and sprinkles, oh my! As if the ice cream weren’t enough, there were awesome cookies (baked by the Social Committee’s Nan Kartsonis) and out of this world mini cupcakes (baked by Social Committee member Shirley Miller). To drink—cook, refreshing H20 kissed with slices of lemon and orange.

The girls were relaxing, chatting and eating in the living room, family room and on the patio. And let me say a few words about the weather. We really lucked out because the day was not too warm, not too cool and there was a gentle breeze. The weather could not have been better if we ordered it!

Please check out our website at sbldc.weebly.com. Have questions? Email Jaci McGeorge, our Vice-President, at tlmjb535@yahoo.com. Club dues are just $10 per year. We always scoop up the fun—on and off the dance floor!