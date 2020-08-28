Dance in the United States is as varied as the people who live here. So, of course, Arizona has its very own dance step! If you are interested in picking up one of the most popular and useful dances in our state, learn the Arizona Two Step from SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) members Bruce and Pat Stead.
The Steads have been dancing the Arizona Two Step for over fifteen years. They learned the dance in Phoenix, and when asked what they liked about the dance, Bruce said “We love how versatile it is. We will be at a dance and when a song comes on, we will discuss what dance we want to do. It seems the Arizona Two Step can be done to most songs.” The Arizona Two Step is easy to learn and a lot of fun. And it’s stationary, so it works on a crowded dance floor or where you might have lots more room! The important part is that it is easy to learn and FUN!
Classes are planned for Wednesdays, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Vermillion room in the months of September and October. But enrollment is limited, so, please email Bruce and Pat at bstead@wbhsi.net, or call them at 520-355-4517, for registration and additional information.
SBDC is excited to be back on the dance floor, even on this limited basis. As the HOAs reopen, SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club will again offer:
- Four hours of group classes each week, featuring two different dances at beginning and intermediate levels
- Two hours of guided practice each week
- Two different practice dances each week
- One monthly dance at the Vistas Dining Room (Have dinner or just come and dance.)
- One monthly dinner dance at the MountainView Ballroom
Please check our website at www.sbballroomdance.com for other dance opportunities as space re-opens. Also learn on the website how to join us. You will also find registration times and places for lessons and dances. Our dances are not only fun and great exercise, they are a wonderful way to get together with friends old and new. Social distancing has given us an even greater appreciation of our relationships and our time together. So, if you are looking for a good time, please join us at SBDC, where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.