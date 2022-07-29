The Institute for Learning in Retirement (ILR) is proud to introduce Sue Frederickson who has served on the ILR Board Directors for 6 years. Sue was born in Britton, SD. She attended Concordia College in Moorhead, MN where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English. As an Air Force spouse living in Germany she earned a master’s degree in counseling from Ball State University in 1978 at their overseas location at Ramstein Air Force base. Sue never let moss grow under her feet as she lived in SD, ND, MN, TX, CA, Germany, FL, WI and now lives in SaddleBrooke. Sue married her husband Paul (1983) in Moorhead MN. During her professional career Sue worked for 25 years as Director of Human Resources for two hospitals in Appleton and Neenah, WI and ended her career as Director of Compensation & Benefits.

Paul and Sue bought their home in SaddleBrooke in 2010. Their plan was to spend winters in SaddleBrooke as a winter retreat, but they loved SaddleBrooke so much that they sold their house in Wisconsin in 2015 and became full time residents of SaddleBrooke. Sue & Paul love visiting their two children Erika in Madison, WI and Darren in Greer, SC. In SaddleBrooke they are members of the Cyclemasters. Sue also plays pickle ball, likes to hike, plays piano and loves to read. They bought their first motor home in 2014 and are on the road enjoying adventures all over the U.S. The ILR enjoys having Sue on the Board of Directors and look forward to her continued contributions. For more information about the ILR go to sbilr.org.