The SaddleBrooke Skygazers Astronomy Club is pleased to host Father Christopher Corbally, an astronomer with the Vatican Observatory Research Group on Sunday, March 8 at the HOA-1 Activity Center at 7 p.m. Father Corbally will describe the church’s participation and contributions to the science of Astronomy (not necessarily Galileo but Angelo Secchi) and his interest in stellar spectroscopy.
Christopher Corbally is a Jesuit priest and an astronomer with the Vatican Observatory Research Group in Tucson, Arizona, for which he has served as Vice Director, and liaison to the Vatican’s Observatory headquarters at Castel Gandolfo, Italy. He is an Adjunct Associate Astronomer at the Department of Astronomy, University of Arizona, while ministering to a wide variety of people, including Native Americans. He earned his doctorate in Astronomy at the University of Toronto in 1983, and his research interests include stellar spectral classification, multiple star systems, peculiar stars, activity in solar-type stars, star formation regions in the Milky Way, and telescope technology.
Father Corbally's interest in issues of Science and Religion is long-standing. He is a past-president of IRAS, the Institute on Religion in an Age of Science, and co-founder with Dr. Margaret Boone Rappaport of The Human Sentience Project. Together they have a recent book, “The Emergence of Religion in Human Evolution,” as well as write on humans in space exploration and colonization.
The SaddleBrooke Skygazers Astronomy Club meets monthly on the second Sunday evening (7 p.m.) at the HOA-1 Activity Center. Star Parties are held monthly at the softball field parking lot. The next star party is on Thursday, March 19 at 7:15 p.m. The public is welcome to both. Club and Star Party information can be obtained by emailing Sam Miller at samsuzymiller@msn.com.