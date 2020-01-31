Swim club is offering FREE March Swim Clinic!
Six sessions: Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Desert View Pool
Dates: Wednesday, March 11 - Friday March 27
Develop strength, flexibility, aerobic conditioning, lose weight, or rehabilitate injuries
The “Let’s Swim” clinic focuses on improving stroke technique and conditioning in a fun, supportive environment. It is designed to give residents that would like to start lap swimming for exercise the skills and endurance to make that a reality. Participants should be able to safely swim one length of the pool. The six progressive classes that make up the clinic are taught by certified coaches or instructors with many years of experience. Student to teacher ratios are kept low (4:1) to focus on individual progress. There is never any cost or obligation associated with these clinics.
Pre-Registration required. Email Saddlebrookeswimclub@gmail.com to sign up.