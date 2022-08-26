The SaddleBrooke Tennis Club (STC) held its Annual Independence Day Social on Monday, July 4. The event combined mid-morning mixed doubles matches, a Chili Cook-off, and a BBQ that included grilled hot dogs, side dishes, and desserts. Approximately 80 STC members and guests participated in the event.

Sixteen mixed doubles tennis and POP tennis matches were played on all the Saddlebrooke tennis courts from 9 am to 11 am. During the doubles matches firefighters from the Saddlebrooke HOA-1 Golder Ranch Fire Department judged seven pots of chili.

When all of the matches were completed, participants returned to the Saddlebrooke Tennis Center patio for the BBQ portion of the social, where the chili cook-off winner was announced. The winner: Anne Williams. Congratulations! Many thanks to the seven members who entered the chili contest; all seven dishes were proudly served and happily consumed during the BBQ.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The STC Social Committee wishes to acknowledge all those who helped make this event successful. A BIG “Thank You” to Diane Gustafson, Denise Phillips, JoAnn Bosworth, Tracy Reingruber, Cindy Madsen, Carol Sochacki, Chris Madsen, John Reingruber, Linda Foy, Anne Williams and the rest of the members who helped make this event a success.

SaddleBrooke residents interested in joining the STC to play either tennis or POP tennis should email Tracy Reingruber, the New-Member Coordinator at tracy.reingruber@gmail.com or place a call to (571) 218-7677.