The Institute for Learning in Retirement (ILR) has recently completed its fall and winter-terms of outstanding educational courses for the SaddleBrooke community. Both terms combined offered 29 courses. Of these courses, 75 percent pertained to new topics and 25 percent were classes with updated information.

How Many ILR Courses Did You Attend?The Board members are now in the final stages of scheduling the education program for the next academic year starting in the Fall. It promises to be another banner year with 30 courses. New instructors will be teaching some interesting courses on Analyzing Presidential Elections, Magnetism, and Toxic Chemicals All Around Us in the Sonoran Desert.

If you would like to take any of the courses, look at our newspapers or go to the ILR website at sbilr.org for registration dates. Also, if you would like to teach a course the ILR website has all the information for submitting a proposal.

See you in the fall!