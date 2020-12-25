Hopefully, you’ve already heard that we now have a fly-fishing club here in SaddleBrooke. Although COVID-19 has greatly limited our ability to have fun together, we now have about 50 members and are looking to the future. We began the club in March of this year to further interest in the sport of fly fishing among residents of the SaddleBrooke community.
Our goals are:
- Provide fly fishing opportunities for the membership
- Provide educational opportunities for all levels of fly fishers, in various aspects of the sport
- Provide an opportunity for the membership to socialize and build lasting relationships around the sport of fly fishing
- Promote the development and sustainment of fly-fishing opportunities in the SaddleBrooke community
- Promote sustainable fly fishing
To that end, we are considering launching a Fly-Fishing Academy for our membership. If you have ever wanted to learn how to fly fish, but didn’t know where to start, now may be the time and SaddleBrooke may be the place. After all, we have just about everything we need, right here: water, fish, and highly experienced fly fishers to help newbies learn.
The details have yet to be worked out, but we wanted to put out a call to those in the community who might be interested in joining in. For more information about our club and to be kept informed about our potential Fly-Fishing Academy, please send an email to SaddleBrookeFlyFishers@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you