On Monday, September 27, the SaddleBrooke Fly Fishers met for the first time in person since the pandemic forced us online in 2019. It was great to reconnect with friends and make new ones while talking about any adventures we were able to enjoy despite shutdowns.
It was fun meeting new members and even connecting in person with fellow members we’d only met online. President Linda Lyon introduced the appointment of Larry Linderman as the nominating committee chair for new officers and board members and asked those interested in helping lead the club in 2022 to please let Larry or one of the officers know.
Judith Kirkland, Membership Committee Chair announced we had 62 members at the beginning of the meeting, but by the end, we picked up three new members for a total of 65. As luck would have it, the new members won the door prizes given away at the meeting.
We also discussed scheduling a party in the near future and the potential for upcoming club-arranged fly-fishing trips. Due to the holidays fast approaching, members decided it would be best to wait until after the New Year to schedule any trips.
At the end of the meeting, several members adjourned to the MountainView Bar to share a few stories about the one that got away. We left feeling glad we’d found others who share a passion near and dear to our hearts and hopeful the future holds plenty of adventures for us on the water.
Those interested in joining can email SaddleBrookeFlyFishers@gmail.com for more information. We have members of all skill levels from “never fly fished”, to “taught, guided, and owned a fly shop”. Please join us!