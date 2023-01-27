Have you always thought it would be cool to learn how to fly fish but just didn’t know how to get started? No problem, the SaddleBrooke Fly Fishers (SBFF) is here to help. We are currently gearing up to again offer our Fly Fishing 101 mentoring program.

You need not have any prior knowledge or even equipment. All you need to do is join our club ($20 per individual or $30 for a household), and let us know you would like to be mentored. You can start the process to meet both of these requirements by emailing us at SaddleBrookeFlyFishers@gmail.com.

We have experienced fly fishers who are looking forward to showing you the ropes… well, the lines actually, and the rods (not poles), and reels, and flies and indicators (never bobbers). Yes, we have a language all our own, but just like a good barista at Starbucks, we won’t ever make you feel bad for ordering a “large” coffee instead of a “venti”. An indicator is a bobber, and the fish doesn’t care what you call it.

Yes, fly fishing can be an expensive sport if you jump in with both feet and are a “gear-hound”, but you don’t need to buy a single thing (except an SBFF membership) to find out if this is something you might be interested in. Our membership has plenty of extra equipment folks will be happy to share so you can figure out if this is a passion you’d like to pursue.

So, what are you waiting for? Send us an email at SaddleBrookeFlyFishers@gmail.com today and set you up with a mentor and get you on the water in no time. What water you ask? Well at first, we’ll fish the golf course ponds at HOA-1 which have blue gill, bass, catfish, and carp. When you are ready, you can explore going on one of the trips we are planning for the year.

Our club meetings are normally on the 4th Monday of every month at 4 p.m. in the Catalina Room at HOA-2 next to the Mesquite Grill. Hope to see you there!