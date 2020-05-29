Dear KnitWits,
Like everyone in Saddlebrooke, we’ve not been able to meet and chat and share and have programs. We have, however, been able to knit. And yet, in these times, we could use a lift. Let’s forget all this bad news and worrying for just a bit. So, kick back and prepare to laugh, chuckle, giggle, and maybe moan.
Remember: We KnitWits were knitting before knitting became cool.
Let’s start with a little ditty and please join in:
Oh, the news outside is frightful but…
This yarn is so delightful.
And since we have no place to go…
Another row, another row, another row.
And now for some riddles and puns:
Q: What do you call a sheep covered in chocolate?
A: A candy baa!
Q: How do you greet a sheep on Christmas?
A: Merry Christmas to ewe!
Q: How do sheep say “Merry Christmas” in Mexico?
A: Fleece Navidad!
Q: What do you call a dancing sheep?
A: A baa-lerina!
Q: Where do sheep get their wool cut?
A: The baa-baa shop!
Q: Why are sheep such bad drivers?
A: They always make illegal ewe turns!
Q: Who’s a sheep’s favorite singer?
A: Britney Shears!
Q: Whats a crocheter’s Halloween costume?
A: Captain Hook, of course.
Q: What happened to the cat who ate a ball of yarn?
A: She had mittens.
Q: Why do spiders spin webs?
A: No one ever taught them to knit or crochet.
Q: What do you call the steps to learn to crochet?
A: A chain of events.
Q: What did the crocheter say when her doily thread got tangled up?
A: Bad strings happen to good people. Moan.
Q: How many sheep does it take to make a whole sweater?
A: None. Sheep can’t knit or crochet.
Q: Why can’t Christmas trees knit?
A: They keep dropping their needles.
Words to live by:
Yarn is like chocolate. You can never have too much!
When you are supposed to be cleaning, pick up your needles and yarn, tidy them up and accidentally make a hat.
You know you’re a knitting addict, when you take a break from a big knitting project and relax by working on another project.
Is laughter the best medicine? Nope, knitting is. It leaves you in stitches.
Knitters can always take some ribbing.
Real multitasking is counting stitches while carrying on a conversation.
Finally, a little joke:
So, this lady was driving down the highway knitting as she drove. A policeman noticed her and began pursuit. He drove up next to her car, rolled down his window and yelled, “pull over!” She replied, “no, it’s a scarf.”
That’s all for now, folks. Let’s look forward to all being together soon, so we can talk, we can laugh and we can create.