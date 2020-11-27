As the new year dawns, it might be time to set some new life goals. Goal setting is a powerful process, motivating us to dream an ideal future, and act to make that dream a reality. We may remember goal setting from work, but it is important to set goals for fun times too!
Ballroom dancing is one fun goal you might consider. Many enjoy ballroom dance for its art and culture. For others dancing is an essential entertainment. For some, dance is about fitness and competition. So, dancing can benefit in many ways. Please allow SaddleBrooke Dance Club (SBDC) to share with you:
Our Top 5 Ballroom Dancing Benefits
- Ballroom dance improves overall physical condition. Dancing engages the entire body and improves muscle tone, strength, flexibility, agility and endurance, all of which need to be maintained as we mature.
- Ballroom dance can reduce our risk for falls due to weakness and imbalance. Many ballroom dancers experience improvements in balance and overall muscle strength which can reduce that serious risk.
- Ballroom dance can reduce the risk of Dementia. Research cited in the “New England Journal of Medicine” reported that dancing was the only physical activity associated with a reduced risk of dementia. Not only is dancing fun and engaging for seniors, it requires application of complex cognitive thought processes that promote brain function and durability. An article entitled, “Top 10 Health Benefits Of Ballroom Dancing” found on the website “Healthfitnessrevolution.com,” reinforces this message, referring to dance as “Brain Food.” The article cites a report in a 2016 study published in “Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience,” which concluded that ballroom dancing, as well as other forms of social dancing, can help prevent or slow the onset of Dementia
- Ballroom dance encourages sociability. Not only are ballroom dance lessons fun and engaging, they also provide us a very important opportunity to interact. Sociability is frequently cited by researchers as an important factor in increased longevity. In addition to dance lessons, SBDC hosts dinner dances and social dance events. Members look forward to attending these special occasions and eagerly participate, celebrating as they share with other members skills they’ve learned together.
- Ballroom dance reduces stress and anxiety— It is true. People of all ages, including seniors, can reduce stress and anxiety levels with exercise.
Ballroom dance really is fun, and it’s very good for us. Subject to HOA reopening guidelines, of course, SBDC will again offer classes and dances, including:
- Group classes, each week.
- Guided practice, each week.
- Several practice dances.
- A monthly dinner dance at the MV Ballroom.
- A monthly dance at the Vistas Dining Room.
Please visit sbballroomdance.com for dates, availability, and registration information. Please join us at SaddleBrooke Dance Club, where the learning continues and the fun never ends.