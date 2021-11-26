Horseshoe pits, that is— ringers, leaners, points and FUN.
It's the horseshoe pits' open house every Tuesday and Friday and you are invited. All HOA-1 and HOA-2 residents are welcome. Sandy Best, the only female horseshoe pitcher, extends an extra special welcome to other women to join her. Come on ladies give it a try!
Every Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and every Friday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. you have the opportunity to socialize and exercise with others. The pits are located adjacent to the SaddleBrooke Softball Field. Experienced horseshoe players will be present to offer you any advice or suggestions you may desire. Come on down and meet Joe Fiorito, Don Stone, Gary Zellinger, and others.
You also have the opportunity to play horseshoes seven days a week with your buddies during the day light hours. Your former pool key will unlock the storage box located by the pits. The storage box contains everything you'll need to play. You are required to sign a waiver sheet that is located in the storage box and leave it in the box.
Through the mutual cooperation of HOA-1 and HOA-2 Administrations and volunteer HOA-1 and HOA-2 residents the courts were constructed several years ago and have been recently upgraded. They are in prime condition.
More info will be forthcoming about a special horseshoe clinic.
Give Joe Fiorito a call at (520) 818-0363 or call Don Stone at (520) 909-7872 if you're wanting for info about the Tuesday playing times. Give Ray Barrow a call at (660) 676-7420 if you're wanting info about the Friday playing times.