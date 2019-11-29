Where are you if you have a Devil Woman or two, a few Evil Girls with Poison Ivy, Love Potion #9 and a little bit of Spooky? You would find yourself at the most recent SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club Annual Halloween Costume Gala. Members of all levels, Novice through Level III, danced to a full program of all Halloween music. Of course, there were cookies and candy goodies to be enjoyed too.
This time of year, it's fun to dress in your favorite All Hallows Eve outfit. For the first time, costumes were judged in five categories: Scariest (Terri Gage), Prettiest (Joan Loeb), Funniest (Lynne Kumza), Classic (Dorothy Wood) and Creative (Linda Gray).
Members were challenged to create a Jack O' Lantern from anything other than a pumpkin. The big winner here was the display created by Joan Loeb and Shirley Miller. During a break we heard of the old Irish legend of Stingy Jack and his lantern.
The SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club offers you fun, fellowship and a great way to exercise. Come join us on and off the dance floor. Membership is only $10/year. For more information check out our website at www.sbldc.weebly.com or email Anne Romeo at anne.mcgeorge@yahoo.com.