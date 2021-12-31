Holiday celebrations had us busy decorating, baking, and shopping. There were meals to be planned and gifts to be wrapped. The SaddleBrooke Line Dancing Club (SBLDC) “wrapped up” 2021 with their Line Dance Holiday Party on Wednesday, December 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Vermillion Room and what a gift it was!
The attendees came trimmed in holiday style as they took a break from the hustle and bustle to enjoy an afternoon of dancing, dining and games. Each received a raffle ticket for Door Prize drawings later in the event.
A holiday themed program was prepared by Dorothy Wood and Terri Gage. The program consisted of 24 seasonal songs and dances. Ten talented members served as leaders for the festive routines.
To add to the merriment a game of “Name That Dance” was played during a break in the program. A signature dance song was played and the first to guess the corresponding dance correctly received a prize. Ten joyful winners were awarded a snowflake, bow, or holiday tree pennant. Photographs were taken of the winners and attendees before sitting down to enjoy a menu with something for everyone!
The luncheon feast brought delight with the choices of Arline chicken with artichoke buerre blanc, white and wild rice, and sautéed green beans, marinated skirt steak with herb roasted potatoes, roasted zucchini, and yellow squash, or butternut squash and portobello mushroom baked with mozzarella and parmesan with grilled scallion polenta, sautéed spinach, and balsamic honey reduction. A No Host Bar and Beverage Station satisfied everyone’s thirst. The desert was festive as well! Peppermint Stick Ice Cream with Gaufrette Cookie complimented the meal.
Before returning to the dance floor Lorna Fox took the prize for solving a Holiday Tune Rebus Puzzle in record time! She finished first in identifying 24 pictures and matching them with the appropriate holiday song titles. The remainder of the program had the ladies rockin’ around the tree! T racy McGeorge, a first-time attendee, stated, “The food was delicious and the club members were fun and very welcoming!”
This past year we have been fortunate. We enjoyed a more relaxed atmosphere and welcomed new members to join us. The SBLDC committee and talented members have definitely made the year memorable. The SBLDC wishes everyone a healthy Happy New Year!
Keep a shine on your boots as we are in the preliminary stages of planning a return to the Cadillac Chaparral for lunch and dancing in February!
If you would like to join the SBLDC check out our website at sbldc.weebly.com or contact Kaye Caulkins by email at kayecaulkins@gmail.com. Members enjoy a flexible choice of line dance lessons and workshop sessions with no pre-booking required for the bargain membership fee of $10 per year! Why miss all the fun? Sign up now!