Time is defined as an existence for a period (such as years/centuries, etc.) but in our daily lives time impacts every aspect of every day. Time to get up, time to work, time to play, time for this, time for that. Think of all the phrases, songs and stories that involve time. We keep time, we waste time and we have too much or not enough time.
COVID-19 has impacted time. Schedules and activities have been changed, put on hold, or cancelled all together. The SBLDC is just one example of that. Despite the many changes over the past 12 or more months, the club has kept its members and the community up to date on the many changes and new developments.
As vaccines become available restrictions are easing. The SBLDC was pleased to host a Meet and Greet on Sunday, April 11 on the MountainView patio. Although the patio was not roomy enough for dancing the event included a menu choice of a fruit and cheese plate or brownie sundae, iced tea or coffee, a fun game of Two Truths and One Lie, and long-awaited fellowship.
The weather was excellent for a patio event. Of the 35 attending, 28 took part in the game attempting to “Truth and Lie” themselves to the winner’s spot. Participants were on their honor to keep track of their correct guesses. After listening intently to some VERY interesting statements, (way too many to list,) pictured above Judy Saks was the winner with 16 correct guesses and Wanda Ross was a close second place winner with 14 lies detected! Time flew by for the attendees.
Special Note: As you can imagine, we are very happy to be on the dance floor under our current safe and healthy conditions. We are all wearing face masks and keeping our social distance. This has translated into fewer and smaller group dance sessions. We look forward to the day we can again welcome new members—when we have more space and more time in which we can provide an appropriate level of instruction. In the interim, if you are interested in the SBLDC, check out our website at sbldc.weebly.com or contact Kaye Caulkins by email at kaycaulkins@gmail.com.