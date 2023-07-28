The Pool Players of The Brooke’s Billiard Club (PPB) wants to thank our generous tournament sponsor Red Lobster – 11695 N. Oracle Road – (520) 544-7887.

On Saturday, April 27, the PPB Billiards Club hosted an 8-Ball Singles Tournament in HOA-1’s Catalina Recreation Center (CRC) Billiards Room. The format was double elimination. Tournament Director was Joe Giammarino. The following field of 15 players showed up to compete in the game of 9-Ball: Tony “The Snake” Cardillo, Jack “Crash” Hoverter, Dick Dunbar, Les Goins, Fred “The Baker” Dianda, Dick “The Visor” Titus, Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar, Dave Parker, Terry “The Cue” Sterling, Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino, Dominic “The Doctor” Borland, Bill Webster, Dan Garand, Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg and Gary “One Rail” Barlow.

RecapJack Hoverter was at it again as he bested a field of 15 skilled 9-Ballers as follows: Jack’s path to the winner’s circle started by beating Dan Garand, Tony Cardillo and Dominic Borland in order. Next, Jack ran into Dick Titus, who he quickly sent packing into the loser’s bracket. In the loser’s bracket Dick defeated Dominic Borland to make his way back to the finals and another chance to meet Jack. Dick would have to beat Jack twice to win the tournament. Jack was having none of that as he bested Dick to win the tournament. Congrats Jack “Crash” Hoverter, our 9-Ball Champ!

Sponsor’s Gift Winners Dick Dunbar – Sponsors Gift

Terry “The Cue” Sterling – Sponsors Gift

The PPB wants to thank all our participants and our tournament sponsor for their support. The 9-Ball Singles tournament started at 1 p.m., and lasted three hours, with over 40 games of 9-Ball being played. We competed and met some new friends that shared our passion. THAT is a good day! RACK’EM UP!

The PPB Thanks All Our

CRC Pool Room SponsorsExpert Automotive – Joe Pate

Medicare Solutions by Leah Kari

Stone Canyon Painting – Alex Stewart

Golf Cars of Arizona – Kiara

State Farm – Jay Salazar

Modern Design Landscaping – Chuck Luce

For more information about The Pool Players of The Brooke’s Billiard Club, email Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino at jgpool@outlook.com.