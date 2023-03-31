The Pool Players of The Brookes’ Billiard Club (PPB) wants to thank our generous sponsors Medicare Solutions by Leah Kari (520) 484-3807 and Stone Canyon Painting — Alex Stewart (520) 780-4122. On Saturday February 25, the PPB Billiards Club hosted an 8-Ball Singles Tournament in HOA1’s Catalina Recreation Center (CRC) Billiards Room. The format was double elimination.

Tournament Director was Joe Giammarino. The following field of 16 players showed up to compete in the game of 8-Ball. Tony “The Snake” Cardillo, Jack “Crash” Hoverter, Dick Dunbar, Phelps “Montana” L’Hommedieu, Les Goins, Fred “The Baker” Dianda, Rich Adinolfi, Dick “The Visor” Titus, Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar, Dave Parker, Tom “Blind Squirrel” Barrett, Dan Garand, Terry “The Cue” Sterling, Russ Doering, Jim “Shooter” Fabio and Ted Duma.

Results First Place – Jack “Crash” Hoverter – Back on Top! – 5 Wins, 1 Losses

Second Place – Fred “The Baker” Dianda – Forced the Final Game. – 6 Wins, 2 Losses

Third Place – Tony “The Snake” Cardillo – Just a Little Short Today. – 3 Wins, 2 Losses

Fourth Place – Dan Garand – Working Hard on His Game! – 3 Wins, 2 Losses

RecapJack Hoverter was at it again as he eliminated a field of 16 skilled 8-Ballers as follows: Jack’s path to the winner’s circle started by beating Phelps L’Hommedieu. Dick Titus, Dan Garand, and Tony Cardillo were Jack’s next three victims. Meanwhile, Fred Dianda was making his way through the loser’s bracket with the goal of facing Jack in the semi-finals. Fred would have to beat Jack twice to take the title. Fred won the break and couldn’t have been better as he broke and ran out forcing the final match. In the final match, which is a race to two, Jack won the first game, Fred won the second game but Jack prevailed over Fred in the final game for the win. Congratulations Jack “Crash” Hoverter!

Sponsor’s Gift Winners Jim Fabio – Sponsors Gift

Dave Parker – Sponsors Gift

The PPB wants to thank all our participants and our tournament sponsors for their support. The 8-Ball Singles tournament started at 1p.m. and lasted three hours with over 40 games of 8-Ball being played. We competed and met some new friends that shared our passion. THAT is a good day! RACK’EM UP!

The PPB Thanks All Our CRC Pool Room SponsorsExpert Automotive – Joe Pate

Medicare Solutions by Leah Kari

Stone Canyon Painting – Alex Stewart

Golf Cars of Arizona – Kiara

State Farm – Jay Salazar

Modern Design Landscaping – Chuck Luce

Follow the PPB online at poolplayersofthebrooke.blogspot.com/. For any questions, email Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino at jgpool@outlook.com.