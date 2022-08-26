The Pool Players of The Brooke Billiards Club (PPB) want to thank our generous sponsors:

Secure Senior Health Solutions - Leah Kari (520) 484-3807

Stone Canyon Painting - Alex Stewart (520) 780-4122.

On Saturday, July 30, the PPB Billiards Club hosted an 8-Ball Singles Tournament in HOA-1’s Catalina Recreation Center (CRC) Billiards Room. The format double elimination.

Tournament Directors were Randy Smith and Joe Giammarino with Ron Ridge manning the brackets. Great job gentlemen! The following field of 14-players showed up to compete in the game of 8-Ball. Tony “The Snake” Cardillo, Jack “Crash” Hoverter, Randy “Thin Man” Smith, Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino, Dick Dunbar, Terrence “The Cue” Sterling, Mike “Mayhem” Meredith, Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg, Phelps “Frnchfry” L'Hommedieu. Dave Whitman, Jack Hepner, Ron “Dblo7” Ridge, Les Goins, and Fred “The Baker” Dianda.

Results

First Place – Jack “Crash” Hoverter – Back on Top! - 6 Wins, 1 Loss

Second Place –Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg– So Close! - 4 Wins, 2 Losses

Fourth Place – Ron “Dblo7” Ridge - Played Strong All Day. - 4 Wins, 2 Losses, 1 Bye

Recap

Jack “Crash” Hoverter disposed of the field of 13 skilled 8-Ballers as follows: Jack started the day by defeating in order: Randy Smith, Ron Ridge, and Joe Giammarino. Then, Lowell Hegg sent Jack to the loser’s bracket. In the loser’s bracket Jack started winning again and wouldn’t stop. He started by beating Ron Ridge again which got Jack to the semi-finals against Lowell. Jack would have to defeat Lowell twice to earn the championship. Jack was up to the challenge and he won two games from Lowell to give him the title! Congrats Jack! Nice tourney!

Sponsor’s Gift Winners

Fred Dianda – Sponsors Gift

The PPB wants to thank all our participants and our sponsors Secure Senior Health Solutions - Leah Kari and Stone Canyon Painting - Alex Stewart for their support. The 8-Ball Singles tournament started at 1 p.m. and lasted two hours with many games of 8-Ball being played. We competed and met some new friends that shared our passion. THAT is a good day! RACK’EM UP!

Questions? Reach out to Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino via email at jgpool@outlook.com. Visit the Pool Players of The Brooke online at poolplayersofthebrooke.blogspot.com/.