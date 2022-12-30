Bob Shea will be our featured speaker at the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club meeting and program on Wednesday, January 18. His topic is “Hiking and Exploring the Four Corners Region”.

He and his wife, Peggy, have been active members of the club since moving to SaddleBrooke in 2007. He has given four previous presentations to the club: ”Hiking the Inca Trail to Machu Pichu”, “Hiking Oregon”, “Hiking the Tour de Mont Blanc”, and, most recently “Hiking and Photographing Western Wilderness Areas”.

Bob now spends his time on the trail photographing nature and the environment. The January presentation will highlight some of the many areas in the Four Corners region that may be of interest to hikers, backpackers, and photographers. Of course, he will show many of the excellent landscape images we have come to appreciate in his presentations for SBHC and the SaddleBrooke photography clubs.

Club programs are held six times a year, generally on the third Wednesday of the month and at 4 p.m. in the SaddleBrooke One Activity Center. Stay tuned for future program announcements.