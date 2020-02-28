Four-Wheel drive vehicles provided fun rides for SaddleBrooke volunteers participating in the January Arizona Trail Work Session on Wednesday, January 15 in Oracle State Park. Gary Faulkenberry, Steve Meyers, Joe Maurizzi, Terry McCarthy and Zach MacDonald transported workers down Kannally Wash to the Windmill area. A total of 25 volunteers split into three work crews to remove catclaw bushes and improve trail drainages on the Arizona Trail and Windmill Loop. It was a productive and fun work session. The next work party will be Wednesday, February 19, departing from SaddleBrooke at 7:30 a.m. To participate, email Seana Kobak at seanabk88@gmail.com.
