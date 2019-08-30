The JFG BBQ is scheduled for Sat September 14th , 2019: Event will be held on the HOA1 patio, weather permitting, with buffet service. Menu includes:
- Hamburgers, Hot Dogs (with buns of course),lettuce, tomato, onion,
- Swiss Cheese/American Cheese, Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, Corn on the Cob, Assorted Cookies
- Iced tea, Lemonade, reg and decaf coffees
Cost is $18.50 per person for members. Please send your cheques to Laurie Colen, 63845 E Orangewood Lane.
Our annual Break Fast will take place on Wed Oct 9th at the MountainView Ballroom. The menu this year includes:
Lox, bagels, cream cheese, egg salad, tuna salad, cheese platter (domestic and imported), pumpernickel, sliced vegetables, babka and hot and cold drinks.
The September Ladies coffee will be Friday Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. It will be hosted by Zelda Aaronson and Sylvia Goldin at Zelda’s home, 39538 S Sand Crest Drive. Phone 818-3842. Could everyone who plans on attending please RSVP by Sept. 6.
The voting is done and the results are in! The Co-ed Book Club will be reading the following wonderful books this season: Spies of No Country: Secret Lies at the Birth of Israel by Matti Friedman; The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris; Buttonman by Andrew Gross; Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult; The Son of the Jade Lily by Kristy Manning; A Tale of Love and Darkness by Amos Oz; and The Orphan’s Tale by Pam Genoff
If you haven’t been to any previous meetings and want to come for any given book, feel free to RSVP and come. The more opinions the better – after all we’re Jewish!!!!! For more information about the JFG, kindly contact the President, Leslie Nagy, lanagy@yahoo.com.