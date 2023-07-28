The Lions Clubs of Arizona are looking to start a brand new Lions Club within the SaddleBrooke Community. We are looking for former Lions from other locations and community minded people who want to serve in our community, put smiles on the faces of those less fortunate, make new friends and just have some fun. Veteran Lions from the local community will be available to assist as you charter your new club, build your vision, choose your leadership and determine what service projects you want to work on. For more information, send an email to saddlebrookelionsclub@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page— just search SaddleBrooke Lions Club.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up