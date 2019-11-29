Saturday, January 25 is the date for the SaddleBrooke HOA-2 Recreation and Activities Fair. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is always an exciting and busy event where clubs and social groups showcase their activities and inform prospective members. This event is coordinated by the Fitness, Wellness and Recreation Committee, and endorses continued support of the HOA-2 Board’s Fitness and Wellness Initiative, which promotes our active, adult lifestyle.
Whether you are looking to join a club that supports your interests, or to find a whole new experience, this is the event for you. Participants range from fitness, adventure, foreign language clubs, computer, social and political clubs, dance clubs and various sporting activity clubs. Self and community help groups may also be represented. You never know what interest you will find to invigorate your life. The participants provide a vast range of activities and fun. The event usually hosts about 60 participating clubs or groups.
Please join us and mark your calendars for this fun event on Saturday, January 25 and start your New Year off with fun and wellness.