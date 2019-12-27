WOOO member Jeannie Israel had always wanted to be in a wine tasting group, so she started one. At their first event in November, the enthusiastic group had a blind tasting of ten wines of mixed types and prices. They had a great time and learned a lot. For example, some of the white wine drinkers discovered that they liked certain of the reds. This group plans to have a tasting once a month through most of the year, with different hostesses and themes.
WOOO is for single women living in SaddleBrooke who want to stay busy and have fun.
The following activities take place once a month:
- Dining Out: We go out for dinner and enjoy Tucson’s many good restaurants.
- Ethnic Dining: Our more adventurous diners go to one of the many ethnic restaurants.
- Potlucks: We gather at a member’s home for a potluck dinner and good conversation.
- Movie Night: Members go out to dinner and a movie.
- Dinner in SB: Members meet for dinner at one of the SaddleBrooke restaurants.
- Games: Members gather to play Mexican Train and other games.
- Breakfast and Books: Our book club meets at the Mesquite Grill to enjoy breakfast and then discuss the monthly book selection. For more information, contact Brenda McBride at bmcb.ret@gmail.com.
In addition to the above, we also offer:
- Trivia: Interested members can join the WOOO Trivia Team which plays weekly in the HOA-1 Clubhouse.
- Excursions: We plan day excursions to interesting places.
- Meetups: Ever feel like going to a place or event, but would like someone to go with you? You can easily find companions by sending a message through WOOO.
Join WOOO and you will begin receiving information on all of the above activities. You decide which one’s appeal to you. In addition, you will be invited to a wine and cheese reception where you can meet other members and learn more about the organization. There is a one-time fee of $12 to join. If you are interested, contact Pat Rourke by phone at (520) 825-6635 or by email at rourkepaz@gmail.com.