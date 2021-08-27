We have a new name: METAPHYSICAL EXPLORATIONS and a new format: CONNECTION! The board has been working very hard to revise the name and a format that is more interactive. I am sure you will agree that this last year, what we have all missed the most is interaction with others. This year we want to explore how we apply our spiritual practices to living in the present.
Save the Date
WHEN: Wednesday, October 13
WHERE: HOA-1 Activity Center, at 64518 Galveston Lane
TIME: 6 p.m.
Please Note: Parking is limited. If parking lot is full, please park up above by the pool and walk down.
Last name:
- A-G - please bring a salad.
- H-N - please bring an entrée.
- O-Z - please bring a dessert.
To reserve your spot, send an email to SBmetaphysical1@gmail.com. Please respond by Wednesday, October 6.
Check out our new website. Visit www.SBmetaphysical.com. We look forward to a fun evening to re-connect with others!