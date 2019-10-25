SaddleBrroke Freethinkers is proud to have professor William Paul Simmons, PhD of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Arizona speak on Human Rights on Sunday, November 17, at 10 a.m. at the MountainView Ballroom with coffee social at 9:30 a.m.
Professor Simmons will talk about new insights into foundational human rights. When we focus on joy, we shift the way we view victims, perpetrators, activists, and martyrs; and lessens our propensity to express paternalistic or heroic attitudes toward human rights victims. Victims of human rights can experience joy—indeed, it is often what sustains them, and, in many cases, what best facilitates their recovery from trauma. Instead of reducing individuals merely to victim status or the tragedies they have experienced, human rights workers can help harmed individuals reclaim their full humanity, which includes positive emotions such as joy.
William Paul Simmons is Professor of Gender & Women's Studies and Director of the online Human Rights Practice graduate program at the University of Arizona. His research is highly interdisciplinary; using theoretical, legal, and empirical approaches to advance human rights for marginalized populations around the globe. Professor Simmons has authored several books on Human Rights including “Joyful Human Rights; Human Rights Law and the Marginalized Other; and co-authored “Binational Human Rights: the US-Mexico Experience”. He has served as a consultant on human rights and social justice issues in Gambia, Niger, Nigeria, Mozambique, China, Mexico and the United States.
SaddleBrooke Freethinkers provides a forum for the responsible search for truth and meaning in understanding and solving human problems by apply science and reason. We believe that tolerance, compassion, equity and civility should characterize interactions among people and organizations. We strive to achieve these goals through meetings, lectures and discussions.
SaddleBrooke Freethinkers meetings are held at the MountainView Ballroom on Sunday mornings, with coffee social starting at 9:30 a.m. The program begins at 10 a.m. For dates and subjects go to our website: SBFreethinkers.wordpress.com.
You can become a member of the SaddleBrooke Freethinkers for $10 per calendar year. This fee includes all lectures and other Freethinkers events like the book club and social events. Lecture program runs Jan-Apr and Oct-Dec. Lectures are open to all SaddleBrooke residents and their guests as space is available. Non-members are encouraged to make a $2 donation to defray costs. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations for the Tri-Community Food Bank.
For questions or to be added to the email list, please send your contact information to saddlebrookefreethinkers@gmail.com.