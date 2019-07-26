It was a rousing success with 55 of your SB and SB Ranch friends and neighbors spending the afternoon on the Mountain View ballroom dance floor. About 25 different dances were performed in the fun and energetic afternoon party. Just look at those happy faces. A great time was had by all and a donation ($150) was raised and forwarded to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, Kanab Utah.
Arizona Waltz was again performed. This is a little dance choreographed for the days when Oracle State park was being rescued from state budget austerity. It was first performed for Save the Oracle State Park fundraiser a few years back. For those who haven’t heard our state song-here is a link to the song and a beautiful slide show of AZ sights // https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7xedmvJTzk Or you can search in you tube for “I Love You Arizona” and get to it with less typing. It’s performed by Rex Allen, Jr. His father did another waltz by the same name-so don’t get them confused-the real state song is very inspiring and should be shared with friends from less fortunate states. If you listen close to Rex’s voice you’ll pick up the speak tones and inflections from his years of narrating most classic Disney animal shows.
Think line dancing isn’t active-The party lasted from 1-4 with a 30 minute break for refreshments. Several fitness watches reported 11-12,0000 steps for the Level 2 dancers. 3-5,000 steps are in each of Rebecca’s 90 minute classes as a general rule of thumb.
Line Dancing with Rebecca follows sound educational principals and emphasizes lots of fun. For information about Line Dancing in 2019-20, contact Rebecca Magdanz at linedancin4SB@aol.com or phone 818-2656 for information.