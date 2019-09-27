The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke proudly presents Chief Counsel Rebecca Masterson speaking on GenJustice and legal support for children on Thursday, October 3, at the SaddleBrooke HOA-1 Clubhouse. Rebecca was recently honored, (along with other outstanding Arizona women) for her pioneering work by the Women Achievers of Arizona, sponsored by the Arizona Capitol Times. If you are an abused child in Arizona, then “Becca” is your lifeline and your 911!
More than 35,000 Arizona’s of children and kids across country are benefiting from this work. Generation Justice, or “GenJustice” supports expedited searches for relatives, faster and safer placements of infants with family, improved access to special education in classrooms and a shorter time to adoption for teens. Becca also works with CASAs, GALs, social workers, kinship and foster families, offering trainings on the rights of children in care. Members of the community are welcome to attend our programs.
Visitors are welcome to join us for lunch before the program. We generally begin ordering lunches around 11:15 a.m. There are three menu options ranging from $7.50 to $12.50, or less. After a short meeting, our programs usually begin at 12:20 p.m.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is retired, living or working in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, and all surrounding communities. If this sounds like something of interest to you, come join us for lunch on any Thursday at 11:30 at the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse, and meet our members. For more information, contact Wendy Guyton at (520) 404-5712, or wguyton17@gmail.com